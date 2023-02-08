There are several stores for you to find while exploring Hogwarts Legacy. They’re vital to tracking down more trouble resources, especially if you’re only looking for one or two items rather than waiting to collect them yourself. One of the more valuable stores you can find is the Dogweed and Deathcap store, but tracking it down will take some time. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Dogweed and Deathcap store in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get to the Dogweed and Deathcap store in Hogwarts Legacy

The Dogweed and Deathcap store is a location you can find while visiting Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy. This store is not widely shared when you first arrive here, so it’s easy to miss when you need to visit this location. The store is on the north side of town, so you may need to scroll up to find its exact location. We highly recommend visiting store at least once to purchase the seeds the vendor offers you when you visit it.

Related: Should you use a controller or keyboard and mouse for Hogwarts Legacy?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, speak with the vendor, and she’ll offer you a handful of dangerous plants you can choose to use against enemies while playing Hogwarts Legacy. These include the Venomous Tentacula, Mandrake, and Chinese Chomping Cabbage seeds. After purchasing these plants, return them to the Room of Requirement, where you can plant them and wait for them to grow. This will take a few minutes before they’re ready for you to use in battle. They work similarly to potions, where you must have them in your item slot and then toss them at an enemy during a fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These plants are exceptionally useful to have in your inventory. The Dogweed and Deathcap vendor does offer to purchase those items directly, but again, the seeds for these items are far more helpful.