How to complete the A Guide of Sorts quest in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

The A Guide of Sorts quest is a Final Fantasy XIV Main Scenario quest you’ll receive as you work your way through the Endwalker expansion. After completing The Full Report, Warts and All, you get this quest where you had to deal with being a frog with Alisaie and Alphinaud. This guide will break down how to complete the A Guide of Sorts quest and where you need to go to complete all of the objectives in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.

You’ll start the quest by speaking with Alisaie in Labyrinthos. While speaking with her, she’ll recommend that you should return to Y’shtola to figure out what to do next. You can find Y’shtola at coordinates (X:24.9, Y:13.2), not too far away from where you begin the quest.

After speaking with Y’shtola, the next step in your quest is to locate Krile, which can be a little tricky. You’ll be given a general area where you have to find her, making it a bit difficult to pin down her location. You can find Krile standing next to some flowers at coordinates (X:27.7, Y:16.3) on the top of a hill. This is likely the most challenging part of the quest.

When you meet with Krile, a cutscene will play out, and then you’ll need to find Y’shtola once again. She’s left Labyrinthos, and you can now find her in Old Sharlayan at coordinates (X:11.2, Y:8.3). When you speak with her, you’ll have wrapped up the quest A Guide of Sorts.