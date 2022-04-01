How to complete the Ancient Powers (Part 2) side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dryxxl is still getting the hang of the summoning ritual and the Dread Lord is still a problem. You might want to help him out some more and deal with the enemies in the summoning chamber. There is bound to be a magical reward in it for you. Here is how you complete the Ancient Powers (Part 2) side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Before you can complete this quest, you will need to complete the first part. The first part of the Ancient Powers side quest will lead you to the summoning chamber where Dryxxl will summon a large group of enemies for you to fight. After the fight, you will get a powerful spell as a reward. Once that quest is over, Dryxxl will decide he wants to stay in the summoning chamber and practice. Speak to him in the chamber when you want to continue the quest.

During part two of the Ancient Powers side quest, Dryxxl will initiate the summoning ritual again just as he did at the end of the first part. This time, however, you won’t be facing off against the undead. Instead, you will be fighting the Coiled. After surviving two waves of enemies, you will fight a miniboss-type enemy. Clear out all the enemies and sacrifice more of your life essence to complete the quest. You will get another spell for your troubles. After the quest is complete, Dryxxl will tell you that he wants to practice the summoning ritual some more. This will lead to you being able to complete the quest again for part three.