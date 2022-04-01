How to complete the Ancient Powers side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dryxxl isn’t done with you yet. He has another quest for you that is sure to be better than the last. He wants you to guide him into some ancient ruins to uncover the secrets held within. Just ignore the spooky voice if you can. Here is how you complete the Ancient Powers Side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

This quest cannot be picked up until you have completed Dryxxl’s previous quest, Spell to Pay. Once that quest is complete, head over to the Ribs section of Kornok’s Wall. This quest is able to be picked up right next to the fast travel point in the area.

Delving into the past

After picking up the quest, meet Dryxxl to the left of the Ribs area. He will be waiting right outside the ruins for you. After a brief conversation, follow Dryxxl to a puzzle involving five totems. Destroy the wall to the right of the totems to reveal a secret area. The answer to the puzzle will be written on the walls of the cave. You must damage the totems in a specific order. Look at the image above for the correct order. They will glow green when hit in the correct order or reset if you hit a wrong one.

Exploring on your own

Once the puzzle is complete, you will find out that you aren’t alone in these ruins. The Coiled are there. Defeat the enemies as you make your way through the ruins and to the next door that blocks your path. Destroy the wall to the left of the door. Go through the tunnel and defeat the enemies. You are looking for enemies named Key Thief. They hold the keys to the locks. Once you have both the keys, place them in the locks to open the door. Continue onward through the ruins and destroy the vines to reach the inner sanctum.

Through the portal

After reaching the inner sanctum, follow Dryxxl as he speaks to the Dread Lord. A portal will appear. Go through the portal and follow Dryxxl to the summoning ritual area. Interact with Dryxxl when you are ready to start to ritual. Destroy the skeletons that appear after the ritual starts. When they are all destroyed, you will need to offer up your life essence. Interact with the ritual totem. Take the spell that is created by your life essence to finish the quest.