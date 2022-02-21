How to complete the Ancient Relics contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Handa wants you to rummage through old-world technology to find some ancient machine parts. Why you might ask? In the name of creating amazing armor for Keruf’s contest. Start searching those ruins. Here is how you complete the Ancient Relics contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you get this contract, you will have two objects. One of the objectives will be north of your location and the other will be to the southeast. We recommend heading to the north first if you happen to have the campfire near the southeastern objective unlocked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the northern objective, use your Focus to find where you need to search. The items you will be searching through are ancient war machines that are at the top of the waterfalls. You will need to search each one of them to get the parts necessary for Handa.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the items from the north, head to the southeast objective. Again, you can use the nearby Shelter at the northern objective to fast travel south. The objects you will be searching through at the southern objective are cars. You will need to pry open the hoods and the trunks of the cars to obtain the items you need. Be careful of the Ravagers in the area. After you collect all of the relics, head back to Handa for your reward.