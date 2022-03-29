How to complete the Burning Hunger side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Deep within Tangledrift, there is a beast that longs to be set free from its prison. The elder wyvern needs your help so that it can roam the skies once more. Of course, since he has been imprisoned, he has grown very hungry. Make sure to bring some snacks. Here is how you complete the Burning Hunger Side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You obtain this quest from a poster in Tangledrift. Tangledrift is unlocked by starting the Walk the Stalk side quest. During the side quest, make your way to Last Light to find the poster that will give you the Burning Hunger side quest.

Help the elder wyvern

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start the quest, make your way to the forge of Tangledrift. The forge is very close and requires you to hop across a few mushrooms. Once there, head inside and talk to the elder wyvern. After talking to the elder wyvern, go through the door to the left and down the stairs to the basement. Go through the basement, dodging all of the fire traps, and pull the lever at the end. This will shut off the machine.

Turn off the mechanism and get food

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get back to the elder wyvern, go up the stairs to the right of his cage. Go outside and you will have two objectives; turn off the mechanism and get food. Getting food is optional. You can find food for the wyvern by locating the sleep, clearing the area, and smacking it till it gets into the pen. Turn off the mechanism by going to the nearby house and pulling the lever. After freeing the wyvern, it will turn against you. Defeat the wyvern to complete the quest.