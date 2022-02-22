How to complete the Colleague and Key contract in Horizon Forbidden West

The group of Salvagers ended up coming across a Thunderjaw. Luckily, Warend was brave enough to lure it away from their camp. Since Warend is now missing, Danur wants to you track him down and get his key. Here is how you complete the Colleague and Key contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the second contract mission that Danur will give you. Head southwest to Warend’s last known location. Follow the tracks until you reach the area where Warend died. You will know when you reach the area because you will see a Thunderjaw. Don’t worry, Warend managed to kill it. You will need to fend off the Watchers though. After that is done, examine the corpses in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the trail toward the waterfall and you will find the Thunderjaw’s Disc Launcher. You can use it in the fight coming up if you like heavy weapons. A group of Clamberjaws will come down from above. Be careful during the fight because if you stray too far away from the original area it can attract a Shellwalker or a Watcher.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the fight, you will need to climb the waterfall. Do not go into the waterfall cave at this time unless you want to complete the Chi Cauldron. Search the scrap pile at the top of the waterfall to find Warend’s Key. Deliver it to Danur to complete the contract.