Several mysteries and hidden details await you to discover them while playing God of War Ragnarok. One of them is The Desert Door in Alfheim. You can find it while exploring the Forbidden Desert. The unique door is waiting for you to find two keys; tracking them down will take a bit of time. You will need to complete a specific task before you can gain access to this location. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Desert Door in God of War Ragnarok.

How to unlock the Desert Door in God of War Ragnarok

The only way to find the two keys to The Desert Door is to complete Freyr’s Gift. It’s a quest you can find while exploring the northwest portion of The Forbidden Desert. When you get there, you will need to bring light crystals to the two locations and light up Freyr’s statue. This will cause the small blue circles with crystals in the Forbidden Desert to light up, gifting you resources. These locations also contain the two keys you need to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All key locations for The Desert Door

You need to visit only two locations to unlock the Desert Door. The first one is close to the entrance, on the east side of The Forbidden Desert.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second one is closer to the west side, close to the entrance of Freyr’s statue, and then to the south.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have both keys, return to the Desert Door north of the Forbidden Desert, and unlock the door. When you reach a door, on the other side will be Gravel Belly, a large drake that you will need to defeat.

How to defeat Gravel Belly

Gravel Belly is a large creature with two glowing sides on the front feet. You must use the spear to throw it at these locations and then explode them, quickly building up the creature’s stun bar. When it reaches full, it will fall to the ground, giving you a few seconds to bash into it, causing as much damage as possible.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gravel Belly has several attacks where it will attempt to charge you. Some are unblockable, but many can be parried and bounce back at the creature. The same goes for when it’s at a distance from you and attempts to toss its scales at you. Again, some of these can be parried, but there is an unblockable attack you will want to remain wary of during the battle. It also can slam down on its two front legs, creating a small landslide that it will send at you. This is unblockable.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon defeating the creature, it will drop a handful of resources, and you will have completed the Desert Door quest.