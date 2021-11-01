How to complete the Diá de Muertos Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The Diá de Muertos 2021 celebration has arrived for Pokémon Go. With it, several Pokémon are appearing for an exclusive time during the event. You’ll be able to encounter them in the wild and explore your neighborhoods throughout your local area. From November 1 to 2, there’s also a Diá de Muertos Collection Challenge you can complete during the event. If you do, you’ll earn an incense, a Poffin to feed to your favorite buddy Pokémon, and a Shedinja encounter, a rare Pokémon that generally doesn’t appear outside of special events. Here’s what you need to know to complete the Diá de Muertos Collection Challenge and all the Pokémon you need to catch.

These are all Pokémon that you need to catch to finish the Diá de Muertos Collection Challenge.

Cubone

Drifloon

Houndour

Murkrow

Roselia

Sableye

Sunflora

Sunkern

The best way to capture all of these Pokémon is to take advantage of the incense and lure boosts for the event. Both of these items will last for 90 minutes during the event, giving you a higher chance of finding all of these Pokémon on the list. There’s also a chance for you to encounter many of the shiny versions of these Pokémon, except for Sunflora. This Pokémon does not have a shiny version. All of them can be encountered in the wild.

Upon capturing the final Pokémon, you’ll receive your rewards for finishing the challenge.