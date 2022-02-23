How to complete the Ferry the Resonant Splinter Public Event in Destiny 2

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes Savathuns Throne World, a brand new destination with a mix of complicated architecture and rough bayou. As with any new destination in Destiny 2, a brand new Public Event activity has shown up to challenge guardians in the open world. The Ferry the Resonant Splinter Public Event is unlike any other as you will find yourself constantly moving while fighting off slews of Scorn enemies.

How to complete the event

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fans of popular FPS titles like Overwatch and Team Fortress 2 should feel right at home with this Public Event. You will need to escort the darkness splinter to its destination by standing and fighting within close proximity of it. This may sound easy, but Scorn enemies will be spawning non-stop in an attempt to stop you from escorting the splinter. Be sure not to step out of the splinters range for too long as it will waste the limited time you have to escort it.

While you are escorting the splinter, it will stop twice and deploy a large orange bubble near it. Within this bubble is three pyramid spikes you will need to quickly destroy to allow the splinter to continue escorting. There is also a plethora of powerful Scorn in these bubbles, so be ready to use your super and power ammo to clear everything out.

How to make the event heroic

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the splinter stops and deploys its bubble, it will also drop two resonant charges. While you may initially think you need to insert these into something, they are actually meant to be thrown at the yellow sphere in the middle of the splinter. You will want to throw a total of four resonant charges at the sphere to make the event heroic. Upon making it heroic, you will encounter two additional bosses at the end of the splinters route. Once you kill them and finalize escorting the splinter, you will complete the event.