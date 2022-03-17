How to complete the Foodie Quiz in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a special daily commission called The Gourmet Supremos: Foodie Quiz which tasks you in completing a special quiz as one of your daily quests. This commission is found in Inazuma, so you need to have set your daily commission area to Inazuma before hoping to get this quest. Additionally, as a daily commission, getting this quest in the first place is random and based on luck.

In this quest, you’ll need to talk to the NPC Parvaneh, who is located near the Adventurers’ Guild in Inazuma City. She will ask you three questions. If you answer all three questions correctly, you will get an achievement A Question of Diet.

You will be asked three questions out of a potential list of five. Here are all of the questions you can be asked, as well as the answers:

“Besides raw meat, what else is in Bamboo Shoot Soup?” Bamboo Shoots “Besides Violetgrass, Jueyun Chili, and Fish, what else is needed in this dish? [Black-Back Perch Stew]” Salt “Besides Apples, Butter, and Raw Meat, what else is in Northern Apple Stew?” Pepper “Besides Raw Meat, Sugar, and Matsutake, what else is in Tianshu Meat?” Qingxin “Besides Raw Meat, Flour, and Snapdragon, what else is needed for Tri-Flavored Skewer?” Bird Eggs

That’s all you need to know about the Foodie Quiz in Genshin Impact! Refer to this list of answers and make sure you get the achievement, as if you fail, it may be some time before you can get this commission again.