How to complete the FriedMind mission in GTA Online- The Last Dose

The Last Dose storyline is the epic finale of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in Grand Theft Auto Online, bringing in five new missions for players to tackle. The third mission in the game is called FriedMind and will have you infiltrate the Friedlander Pharmaceuticals HQ. Here is how you can complete the FriedMind mission in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Friedmind mission walkthrough- GTA Online

As usual, Dax tasks you with infiltrating the Friedlander Pharmaceuticals HQ with the keycard stolen from the Unusual Suspects mission. After reaching the designated location, you will have to use the keycard and enter the HQ. There will be a lot of well-armed guards, so you need to take them out quickly. Sometimes guards will also keep coming from behind to surprise you, so be aware of that. Bring plenty of snacks and armor to keep your health safe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll then have to proceed to the top floor which is also filled with guards as well as some doctors. These guards are carrying assault rifles, so take them out quickly or they’ll cause you trouble. After that, you’ll have to search for clues about Labrat’s location.

All lab clues in the FriedMind mission in GTA Online

There are two lab clues you have to find regarding Labrat’s location. The first clue is in the office to the right of the entrance of the top floor. The clue there is the clipboard which you’ll have to grab that contains Labrat’s information.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second clue is a key that is at the back of the large office. The key gives access to the basement floor where Labrat is located.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve collected the clues, you’ll meet up with Luchadora in the basement and go on to save Labrat. You’ll encounter a lot of enemies who you’ll have to take out quickly. Labrat is sitting near the enemies so be sure to not harm him when eliminating them, otherwise the mission will fail.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, a cutscene will play and Dr. Isaiah Friedlander will introduce himself and explain his plans. But as Luchadora tries to kill him, Friedlander creates a distraction and escapes. You then have to escape with Labrat and Luchadora from Friedlander’s guards and go to the Freakshop. When you’ve reached the Freakshop, the mission will finish and you will be rewarded with cash and RP.