How to complete the Unusual Suspects mission in GTA Online- The Last Dose

The Last Dose storyline is the epic finale of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC as it gives players access to five new missions filled with action. The second mission of this storyline is titled Unusual Suspects given by Dax, of course. The mission can take quite some time to complete. So, here is how to complete the Unusual Suspects mission in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Unusual Suspects walkthrough- GTA Online

In this mission, Dax tasks you with going to two locations to interrogate leaders of the hippies and The Lost MC about Labrat’s whereabouts. They are within the city and marked on the map so they aren’t hard to find. After going to each of these locations, you’ll have to take all the hippies and Lost members out except the leaders. Unfortunately, none of the leaders have the intel you are looking for.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dax will then tell you to go to the hippie boss who will finally give information about Labrat’s whereabouts. He says that Labrat was taken to a warehouse in Elysian Island, which is where you’ll go next.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching there, you’ll have to find the warehouse. It is located at the far-right end of the entry into Elysian Island. The warehouse has the name ‘Walker Logistics’

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you’ll have to enter the warehouse by hacking the security keypad. When you interact with the keypad, you will have to play through a hacking mini-game. The trick here is to lock all the gaps between the highlighted block with the red line. When the gap is near the red line, press the interact button and it will lock it in place.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After doing that you’ll enter the warehouse where you’ll have to find five clues about those who attacked the Freakshop and kidnapped Labrat.

All Warehouse Clues in GTA Online

There are five clues in the warehouse and you’ll have to take picture of each one. During your search you will encounter enemies, so be sure to take them out quickly. The first clue is a few crates with supplies, located at the northern end of the warehouse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second clue is a bulletin board at the southeastern end of the warehouse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third clue is a keycard on a workbench located at the northwestern end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth clue is a clipboard on a red tool drawer at the southwestern end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth clue is a crate full of weapons in the middle of the warehouse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After taking the pictures, Dax will tell you to steal the keycard you found and tell you to leave Elysian Island. After that, the mission will be completed and you will be rewarded with cash and RP.