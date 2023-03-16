How to start The Last Dose missions in GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto Online is back in action with the final part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update titled The Last Dose. The epic conclusion to this update will have players embark on five missions filled with excitement and of course, lots of guns and drugs. Players might be wondering how to start The Last Dose missions in the game. So, here’s how you can start The Last Dose Missions in GTA Online.

How to play The Last Dose missions in GTA Online

To play The Last Dose missions in GTA Online you will have to complete all The First Dose missions. There are six of them in total. If you haven’t completed The First Dose missions, you cannot access The Last Dose missions as a result. So, after meeting Dax for the first time and completing the six First Dose missions, the Last Dose missions will unlock for players.

After beating all the First Dose missions you will receive a call from Dax in freemode who will tell you to meet him in the Freakshop. After meeting him, the storyline of The Last Dose will begin.

There are five missions in The Last Dose:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

Sometimes the call from Dax might not come even after you complete all The First Dose missions. To solve this problem, you will have to find a new session and start roaming around in freemode and eventually you will receive a call from him. Another way is to restart the game and rejoin Grand Theft Auto Online again. This will surely make the Dax phone call happen and you will be able to play The Last Dose missions.