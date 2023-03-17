How to complete the This is an Intervention mission in GTA Online- The Last Dose

The Last Dose is the ultimate final to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in Grand Theft Auto Online. With six new missions, the storyline is action-packed with guns, drugs, and a lot of violence against Friedlander and his team. The mission that starts The Last Dose storyline is called This is an intervention. Here is how you can complete This is an Intervention mission in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Related: How to start The Last Dose missions in GTA Online

This is an Intervention walkthrough – GTA Online

The mission starts off with you meeting Dax and his crew at the Freakshop where they’ll be doing their basic shenanigans. Suddenly, a few white-clothed men will kidnap Labrat and a lot more will come to attack the Freakshop. Your job will be to survive and defend the Freakshop from Labrat’s kidnappers throughout the mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to complete the Operation Paper Trail – Intelligence mission in GTA Online

The enemies attacks from both the front and back. You can use an assault rifle, shotgun, or anything that has high damage to quickly take them out. Of course, remaining in cover is always necessary for these types of encounters in the game. While the ground enemies are generally easy to take out, you’ll also have to face a few choppers. You can destroy the oil tankers and big gas canisters to take a few of them out to give yourself an advantage. But, be sure not to be close to them that as they’ll instantly kill you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to find the Gun Van in GTA Online – all locations and weapons

Generally, the enemies will come in two or three waves in cars. After you’ve eliminated all of them, you will have to rejoin Dax at the Freakshop. With that, the missions will be completed and then you will be rewarded with cash and RP.