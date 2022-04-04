How to complete the Hot Fizz side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Korbin wants to sell soda in Ossu-Gol Necropolis. Not the best area to run a soda shop, but it’ll work. His sales have tanked and he needs help inventing a new soda that will reinvigorate his business. To help craft this soda, he is going to need the four elemental crystals. Here is how you complete the Hot Fizz side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can obtain this quest from Korbin in Ossu-Gol Necropolis. This is the second to last area you will go to during the campaign of Wonderlands. After entering the area, follow the main path until you reach the city. Go to the right side of the city and you will find Korbin inside a building.

The Shrine of Lightning

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first task is to grab the elemental crystals from the shrines. First up is the Shrine of Lightning. Once you reach the roof after following Korbin, continue straight ahead across the city to find a tunnel that leads to the Shrine of Lightning. Restart the shrine by meleeing the four areas covered in vines. When that is done, grab the crystal. After you grab the lightning crystal, Korbin will mark the locations of the other shrines on your map. Check the image above for the locations.

The other shrines

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to get the elemental crystals from the other shrines now. Head to whichever shrine you want and complete the small puzzle within to grab the crystal.

Shrine of Frost: Smash the three ice sculptures to stop the blizzard. One is near the entrance. One is reached by smashing an ice wall on the right side. One is reached by going under the ice wall on the left.

Shrine of Fire: Defeat the three fire lords to activate the shrine and obtain the crystal.

Shrine of Poison: Da King will steal the crystal when you reach the shrine. Fight off all of the Cyclops that spawn and defeat Da King to get the crystal.

Once you have all of the elemental crystals, return to Korbin. Follow him to the basement and place the crystals on the podiums. Kill the monstrosity that spawns. Afterward, Korbin will sacrifice himself to make the perfect fizzy drink and end the quest.