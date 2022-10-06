There are many quests to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and many of the quests hold secrets that you will unveil. Elsa’s quest line holds many secrets but the biggest one is what is inside the ice-covered chest in the Ice Caverns. You finally learn the answer in The Ice Cavern Mystery quest, but you need to collect the right items first. This guide will show you how to complete the Ice Cavern Mystery quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Ice Cavern Mystery quest guide

You won’t obtain the Ice Cavern Mystery quest until you have raised Elsa’s Friendship Level to level 10. Once that has been accomplished, speak to Elsa to begin the quest. She will ask you to visit Anna to learn the whereabouts of the final Crest that belongs in the Ice Caverns. After speaking to Anna, you will learn that the Crest is inside her home.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to Anna’s house and you will find the Crest hidden inside the grandfather clock. Bring the Crest to the Ice Caverns and place it with the rest of them on the wall. Speak to Elsa again and she will request four items that each need to be placed on a pedestal in front of the Crests. These items are:

Arendellian Pickled Herring

White Passion Lily

Carrot

Gold Ingot

The Arendellian Pickled Herring is a five-star meal that requires five ingredients to make. Gather a Herring, Lemon, Garlic, Onion, and seasoning to make it. The White Passion Lily is found in the Frosted Heights biome. The Carrot can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Finally, the Gold Ingot is made using five Gold Nuggets at a crafting station. You can get the Gold Nuggets by mining Rock Spots in the Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau, or Forgotten Lands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have gathered all of the necessary items, bring them to the Ice Caverns and place them in the order as seen in the image above. Speak to Elsa afterward and you will use some Dreamlight Magic, allowing you to melt the ice around the chest. Open the chest to obtain Elsa’s Gown.