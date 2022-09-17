How to make Arendellian Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamligh Valley features many different meals that you can unlock the recipes for as you progress through the game. You can use these meals to increase your energy meter, increase your Friendship Level with residents, and complete quests. While some meals are rather easy to make, some are pretty difficult and require very precise ingredients. Arendellian Pickled Herring is just one of the meals that you may have trouble creating. Here is how you can make Arendellian Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Arendellian Picked Herring

You probably won’t realize that Arendellian Pickled Herring is a recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley until you are requested to make it for Elsa during the quest called “What Home Feels Like.” During this quest, you will need to make multiple meals for Elsa with Arendellian Pickled Herring being one of them. This will come after she asks you to catch the Glittering Herring. Since this recipe is a five-star meal, it requires five different ingredients to make it. You will need the following ingredients to craft this meal:

Herring

Lemon

Onion

Garlic

Basil/Oregano

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each of these ingredients is relatively easy to obtain. For starters, Herrings can be found by fishing the white ripples in the waters of the Glade of Trust or Dazzle Beach. Lemons can be found on trees in both the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor.

Onion Seeds and Onions can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Garlic is found growing in the ground in the Forest of Valor. Lastly, Basil and Oregano can both be found growing around the Plaza and the Peaceful Meadow. Throw all of these ingredients together and you will make yourself one Arendellian Pickled Herring. Now you can make this recipe again if you ever need to serve it to a resident in Chez Remy.