How to complete the Jedi Temple Bust puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Secret of the Archives challenge

When you enter the Jedi Archives in the Federal District on Coruscant in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there’s a puzzle you’ll have the chance to complete if you’re up to the task. The challenge requires you to use your head and place the busts inside the Jedi Archives in the correct order, according to The Rounding of the Bogwings, as told by Jocasta Nu. This guide details how to complete the Jedi Temple Bust puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can speak with the librarian of the Jedi Archives, Jocasta Nu, to learn about this tale. She will break down this legend for you, providing you with the correct order. Dooku came in first, and Obi-Wan was able to beat Qui-Gon. However, neither of them could surpass Ki Adi Mundi. Of all the Jedi, Master Yoda came in last, which was a relief to Mace Windu, as he could only capture the one Bogwing.

According to the story Jocasta Nu shares, this is the proper order of the busts.

Dooku is first

Ki Adi Mundi is second

Obi-Wan is third

Qui-Gon is fourth

Mace Windu is fifth

Yoda is sixth

Now, you need to line up the correct order with the statues. You’ll need a Jedi or Sith character to do this, so they can use the force. You’ll also want to look at the numbers below the statues to see the correct order.

These are the first three, Count Dooku, Ki Adi Mundi, and Obi-Wan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the last three, Qui-Gon, Mace Windu, and Master Yoda. Each of the statues will glow green underneath when placed in the correct order.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the puzzle, a Kyber Brick will appear from behind the Count Dooku statue, and you can claim it to complete the challenge.