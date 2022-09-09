How to complete the Jordan challenge in NBA 2K23 and all rewards￼

If you asked most NBA 2K fans what they were most excited about this year, many of them would say the return of the Jordan challenge. While it shares the same name and even some of the same tasks as the mode in NBA 2K11, it is an entirely new experience that is one of the most ambitious things done in sports gaming in quite a few years. We are here to break down everything in the Jordan Challenge and help you get the rewards worthy of a six-time champion.

Rules of the Jordan Challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to get all the rewards shown above, you need to complete 15 moments from Michael Jordan’s career and get 40 out of 45 possible stars. This does give you some leeway, but there is an Achievement or Trophy tied to getting all 45 stars. Thankfully, the challenges can be finished on any difficulty. While it’s easy to just recommend that you finish everything on Rookie, it’s important to play whatever feels most comfortable to you and adjust accordingly. Let’s get into the specific challenges.

How to acquire 40 stars in the Jordan Challenge

Game 1: A star is born

Win the game

Score 16 points

Get nine rebounds

Game 2: Got next

Win the game

Score 12 points

Win by 15 or more points

Game 3: The Arrival

Win the game

Score 63 points

Get 6 assists

Game 4: Star of Stars

Win the game

Score 40 points

Get eight rebounds and three assists

Game 5: The Shot

Juke Larry Nace

Correctly aim “The Shot

Win the Game

Game 5 is an oddity in this game mode because it is simply a series of Quick Time Events where you mash the A button on Xbox or the Cross button on PlayStation to receive the inbound, then aim the left stick toward the basket as Jordan is in mid-air. This moment is entirely all or nothing and you can not receive less than three stars.

Game 6:Shootout

Win the game

Outscore Dominique Wilkins

Score 40 points and Hold Dominique Wilkins to under 20 points

Game 7: 69 points

Win the game

Score 69 points

Shoot 50% or better from the field

Game 8: Bad Boys

Win the game

Score 47 points

Get 10 rebounds & four assists

Game 9: Start of a Dynasty

Win the game

Score 30 points and get 10 assists

Shoot 50% or better from the field and grab four rebounds

Game 10: The Shrug

Win the game

Hit six 3 point shots in the first half

Score 39 points and keep Clyde Drexler under 17 points

Game 11: Double Nickel

Win the game

Score 55 points

Hold John Starks to less than two 3 pointers

Game 12: Fathers Day Victory

Win the game

Score 22 points and get nine rebounds

Get seven assists and win by 12 or more

Game 13: The Flu Game

Win the game

Score 38 points

Get seven rebounds and five assists

Game 14: Pass the Torch

Win the game

Score 36 points and hold Kobe Bryant under 20 points

Win by 10 or more points

Game 15: The Last Dance

Win the game

Score 45 points

Hold Jeff Hornacek to under 15 points

As you can see, these challenges range from perfectly reasonable to absolutely infuriatingly difficult; remember to take your time and be patient. There’s also no shame in playing these games on the easiest difficulty if you’re having trouble.