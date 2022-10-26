How to complete the Knock Knock challenge in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has begun its first seasonal event and with that comes a plethora of content to play. Along with new skins and the return of the Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE mode, there are some challenges to complete that will earn you a few Halloween-themed cosmetics. In this guide, we will walk you through how to complete the Knock Knock Challenge and earn a new Kiriko voice line for your troubles.

Related: Every Halloween Terror skin in Overwatch 2, and how much they cost

What to do for the Knock Knock challenge in Overwatch 2

The challenges for Halloween Terror 2022 are pretty simple if you know what you are looking for. To complete the challenge, you’ll need to play Junkenstien’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, the PvE horde mode which is part of Overwatch 2’s Halloween event. When you start the mode, you’ll load into a spooky version of Eichenwalde. From here, you’ll need to fight your way to the tavern, which for those unaware is where the attacking team would spawn during a normal match. Once you are here, clear out all the bots and wait till the tavern door opens.

Enter the tavern and proceed upstairs to the next floor. From here, work your way around to the left and you’ll see two doors. Approach the door on the right and interact with it to knock on the door. You’ll need to do this four times, each knock getting louder until the fourth knock which will be very loud and will have the map shake a little. Once this has happened, the challenge is completed and you will earn your Kiriko voice line. It is also worth mentioning you can complete this challenge at any time whilst playing this mode, so long as you can access the tavern.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are plenty of other challenges to complete and rewards to earn during this Halloween event, including multiple new sprays, voice lines, name cards, and a weapon charm, as well as battle pass XP. The Junkenstein’s Revenge mode also has some more options to play, such as different versions, difficulties and challenge modes, which can randomize heroes or reduce your team size to three from four. There are also new skins to buy from the store, which has not gone down well with players. We’d also recommend not paying for these as they are incredibly pricey.

The Halloween Terror event will run from October 25 to November 8, so there is plenty of time to jump in and earn some extra spooky-themed items.