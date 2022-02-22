How to complete the Lost Supplies contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Runda, one of Keruf’s salvagers, wants you to find the rations that are buried out in the desert. Of course, finding the rations won’t be easy and you will need the nose of a Bristleback in order to locate them. At least, that’s what the contract says. Here is how you complete the Lost Supplies contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After obtaining the contract, head east to where there are two Bristleback Sites. You will need to sneak up on the Bristlebacks and override one. Make sure to use the tall grass whenever it’s available to stay out of sight. Once you a Bristleback overridden, start searching the areas on the map for the rations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To locate the rations in each area, you will need to reach the area and clear out any hostile machines. Once that is done, hop off your Bristleback and wait for it to pick up the sent of the rations. It will wander off and start jumping in place when it discovers the item you are looking for. It will then proceed to dig up the item for you to loot. After you have visited each location, return to Runda for your reward.