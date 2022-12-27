Stitch is one of the many residents you can unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and much like all the other characters, he has an entire quest line for you to complete. After helping Stitch get adjusted to living in the valley and finding him a hobby, he finally decides that he wants to make music. It is up to you to help him get a band together so he can rock his heart out. This guide will show you how to complete the Making Music quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Making Music quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After helping Stitch figure out what hobby he should try, raise his friendship level up to level 10 and you will unlock the Making Music quest. Start by talking to Stitch and he will ask you to get a few people together to start a band. Go around the valley and talk to the following residents:

Kristoff

Merlin

Remy

Eric

Ursula

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have some band members, talk to Scrooge McDuck to get some musical instruments for them to practice with. Scrooge is very focused on the image of Stitch’s band and won’t give you the equipment until you work on it. He will task you with making a photo backdrop. You will need the following items:

20 Hardwood

10 Glass

10 Fabric

9 Tinkering Parts

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hardwood can be found in the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust biomes. Glass is made by combining Sand at a crafting station. Fabric is made from Cotton. Finally, Tinkering Parts are made by combining Iron Ingots at a crafting station. Once you have all the materials, make the Photo Backdrop and bring it to Scrooge. He is going to get it set up inside Dream Castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to Stitch and bring him to Dream Castle for the photoshoot. Head inside the castle and take three photos of Stitch in front of the Photo Backdrop. Talk to Scrooge after the photoshoot and he will tell you to wait until tomorrow to get the equipment. When the next day arrives, talk to Stitch and Scrooge to get the equipment. Place the equipment down on the beach and an event will play out where you take a picture of the band. Talk to Stitch one final time to complete the quest and get his rocketship as a reward.