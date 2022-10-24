Where to find Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with materials and ingredients that you can find hidden throughout the game’s many biomes. The materials you find can be used to craft wonderful pieces of furniture that you can use to decorate your home and the valley. One of the many materials in the game is Cotton; a necessary item if you want to make anything with fabric. This guide will show you where you can find Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Cotton location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cotton is just one of many items that you will find throughout your journey in Disney Dreamlight Valley but it is one that you will use quite often. This material is needed if you want to make Fabric. Fabric is then used to make a bunch of different decorative items like Snowmen and Scarecrows. If you want to get Cotton, you will first need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sunlit Plateau is an area that wasn’t used much before the Scar’s Kingdom update. This update brought in Scar and a brand new quest line. Unlocking this biome will cost you 7,000 Dreamlight which can be obtained by completing tasks and quests around the valley. Once you unlock the biome, you will need to gather up some Star Coins so you can unlock Goofy’s Stall in the area.

Cotton can usually be found at Goofy’s Stall. If it doesn’t appear, you can also purchase Cotton Seeds to grow your own. Cotton doesn’t take long to grow and you will have a fully grown plant in 25 minutes. You will, however, need to water it multiple times so make sure you keep an eye on it during this time. Each Cotton plant will get you one Cotton. When harvesting your crops, make sure to bring a resident assigned to the gardening role. This will increase the amount of Cotton you get from your harvest.