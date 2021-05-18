How to complete the Manual Reboot for Mira Core on Peak 15 in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The Peak 15 facility on Noveria has turned into a nightmare in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. All of the systems are offline, and the core’s VI does not have power. You’ll have to perform a manual override to speak with the facility’s VI and figure out what you need to do to fix things. If you don’t have the correct resources on hand, manually restarting the VI can be difficult.

How to complete Manual Reboot

The Manual Reboot for Peak 15’s VI will be in the power room where the small swarm of green insects attacked you. Proceed forward, and go down into the VI’s core. From there, you can access the memory core and choose to commit to using 100 Omni-gel to repair it or attempt a manual activation. If you have the spare Omni-gel, all you have to do is click the button, and the VI is online.

When you pick to reboot manually, you’ll have to go through this small puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your goal is to move all of the modules from Core 1 onto Core 3. You can only move the top-most power node, the blue square. You cannot move one below it. So the top square will always have to go first.

The quickest way to complete this is to focus on moving the bottom square to Core 3. To do this, move the top square to Core 2 and then the second square to Core 3. You can then place those two on Core 3. Finally, move the third square to Core 3. Now, move the top square of Core 3 back to Core 1, the second square to Core 2, and then the top square from Core 1 to Core 2. The bottom power node can now move to Core 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next goal is to get the third square onto Core 3. You can do this by moving the top square to Core 1 and then the second square to Core 3. With that there, move the top square from Core 1 to Core 3. You can then move the third square from Core 2 to Core 1 and then move the top square from Core 3 back to Core 1. Finally, move the second square from Core 3 to Core 2, place the top square from Core 1 to Core 3. The third square on Core 1 can now move to Core 3, and you’re halfway there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the easy part. All you have to do is move the top square from Core 2 to Core 1, and then the second square can go to Core 3. The final piece is to place the top square from Core 1 to Core, and you’re finished. The core will be reactivated, and you complete bringing power to the rest of the facility.