How to complete the Mike is Magical Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has arrived, and so has the Mike is Magical Challenge in BitLife. This weekend’s challenge will have you focusing on multiple tasks you must complete in a single life, and you will have a limited time to work on it. We recommend rolling a new character and starting again to work on this challenge. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete all tasks in the Mike is Magical Challenge in BitLife.

All tasks in the Mike is Magical Challenge

These are all of the tasks you will need to do to complete the Mike is Magical Challenge.

Be born in Tampa

Become a male stripper for 15 years

Dance at a nightclub 15+ times

Do three different types of drugs

Quit stripping to become a carpenter

The first thing you will need to do for this challenge is to have a male character start their life in Tampa. You can do this by scrolling through the various United States cities and selecting Tampa.

Once you’ve done that, the next step is to progress through life and increase your Looks and Health as much as possible because your character will need to become a stripper. You can do this by making healthy habits, such as walking, working out, having a good diet out of high school, and then going to the barber shop to take care of your character.

You will need to find a stripper job in the various occupations listed in full-time jobs. It may not show up, and you might have to refresh this section or shut down the BitLife application to look again. Becoming a stripper means having high Looks, making your job easier, and you will not require a college education. Your character will need to hold this position for 15 years.

During that time, go to the Activities section and visit the Nightclub selection, close to the bottom of the list, below the Movie Theater. There, your character can choose to go clubbing. There will be several Nightclub options available to you. Your character will need to dance at a Nightclub 15 times.

While visiting a Nightclub, there’s a good chance someone will offer you to do drugs. You will need to do this at least three times. We recommend choosing the less dangerous drugs and avoiding the ones that can quickly damage your character’s health.

After your character has been a stripper for 15 years, they switch jobs and become a Carpenter. Like stripping, this position will be available in the Occupation section of the BitLife menu, and you select the role if it appears. If you don’t see it, you need to shut down the application to refresh all options.

Once you’ve completed all those tasks, you will have finished the Mike is Magical Challenge. You will receive a random appearance reward for the characters you make on your account.