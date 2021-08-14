There are several career choices you can make in BitLife. Some of them are more profitable than others, requiring years of preparing your skills or joining some of the best colleges and universities in the world. Alternatively, you might need to make some solid money, and an excellent way to do this is by having your character become a stripper. This guide details how to become a stripper in BitLife.

The way your character becomes a stripper is by going down a specific career option. It will be under the jobs category in occupation, but the career does not say, stripper. Instead, it will be the exotic dancer option, but your character will be working at a nightclub. The job doesn’t pay the most, but it can be an excellent way to keeping your options available and money coming your way.

The stripper job is not a part-time job, so that it may eat up a lot of your time. If your character is hurting on cash, this is an excellent way to earn a salary without a college education, and it could be a good way to prepare for college in your character’s future. If you’re doing this for a challenge, you only need to be a stripper for a year, and then you can leave to do something else.