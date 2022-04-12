How to complete the Newfound Adventure quest in Final Fantasy XIV

With Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.1 patch, the Main Scenario quest has been furthered with Newfound Adventure. For Warriors of Light that have been caught up on the most recent exploits of the Endwalker expansion, this quest is immediately available as a continuation of the Main Scenario.

This quest chain kicks off in Mor Dhona, at The Rising Stones of Revenant’s Toll, where Tataru awaits the Warrior of Light.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tea with Tataru

During a cutscene, Tataru notes the absence of the standard hustle and bustle within The Rising Stones while alluding to a new adventure possibly awaiting on the horizon. After the cutscene, players should leave The Rising Stones and head north across the plaza to meet Tataru at The Diamond Forge, just across the plaza of Revenant’s Toll.

After meeting Tataru within The Diamond Forge, the player will receive a new set of level 1 gear, ideal for a glam before progressing further. The Unending Compendium is also unlocked at this point, giving a wealth of context to the characters, ideals, and groups players will encounter within Final Fantasy XIV.

The Main Scenario questline continues by speaking with Tataru, which begins the next quest of the Main Scenario, Bountiful Ruins.