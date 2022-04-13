How to complete the Bountiful Ruins quest in Final Fantasy XIV

With Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.1 patch comes a new list of Main Scenario quests for the Warriors of Light to surmount. Bountiful Ruins is the second quest of the 6.1 patch, after completing the Newfound Adventure quest, asking players to dig a little deeper into rumors of this undersea vault.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get started, speak to Tataru within The Diamond Forge in Mor Dhona. Tataru mentions the Mehryde’s Meyhane within Radz-at-Han, using the bar to possibly gaining some additional intelligence on the task at hand. Teleporting to Radz-at-Han from The Diamond Forge will run players 908 gil.

Radz-at-Han

Once adventurer’s teleport to the Aetheryte crystal at Radz-at-Han, Mehryde’s Meyhane is to the northwest. Upon entering, you’ll see an NPC named Mihleel leaning against a railing, with a watchful eye on the patrons. She recommends talking to Jahleen, a red-clothed NPC with a taste for the drink.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speaking with Jalheen beings an uninterruptible cutscene where you’ll attempt to gain information on the undersea vault. While it’s certainly no crime to whet a parched throat with a few drinks, be cognizant not to get Jalheen too drunk. Offer him a drink when the cutscene begins, then offer him a second drink. After this, he’ll order one on his own, and then you’ll need to signal Mihleel for water. This will result in all information successfully being extracted from Jalheen, but there are likely other successful interactions possible.

Your second conversation is with an NPC merchant called Azahma, standing between the dancing stage and the bar. Azahma is more forthcoming with the information, noting one of his friends has seemingly gone missing in search for the vault, gleaning the location of the vault from another merchant called Zasshal.

Adventurer’s will find Zasshal via cutscene immediately after talking with Azahma, where Estinien makes a surprise appearance in the rabble seeking a proposed treasure map. After the cutscene, speak with Estinien — you’ll need a ship ready for the open seas. Teleport to Yedlihman within Thavnair (southeast) and mount up, with Akyaali in your sights to the west.

You’ll find the quest turn in on the shore of the beach, where Estinien is talking to Matsya. After a unique twist in the following cutscene, you’ll be tasked with bringing some members of the legendary Scions of the Seventh Dawn together once again. While the dialogue appears as though you must select one group of Scions, in actuality, you’re gaining information on where all Scions have gone.

Speak with Estinien to begin the next quest within the Main Scenario quest for 6.1, Friends for the Road. Take heart: you’ll finally get some combat in the coming quests.