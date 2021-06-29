How to complete the Out of Its Way Vault of Glass challenge in Destiny 2

Raids in Destiny 2 tend to be difficult by design, and the optional challenges will provide an extra layer of difficulty for those who are looking to test themselves. Each section a Raid will usually have a challenge, and in the Vault of Glass, the Out of Its Way challenge takes place during the first Templar section, right after the Oracles.

Like most challenges, it is actually quite basic when it comes to what you need to do. To complete this challenge, you will need to stop the Templar from teleporting. That is it, if you can keep the Templar in one spot and destroy it, you will pass the challenge.

To stop the Templar from teleporting, you need to stand in the area that it is attempting to teleport too. Teams can break this up in a manner that suits themselves. Some prefer to stay well spread out, with people just jumping onto the closest teleport spot should it become active.

Others will prefer to have one team member who is dedicated to making it to the teleport spots and blocking them. It really will boil down to personal preference. The downside to this challenge is that it is likely to cut your DPS. Having one player dedicated to the Relic and another dedicated to blocking means it will be difficult for the blocker to get damage done.

It’s a good idea for the block to run a weapon like the Witherhoard, a solid sniper rifle, and perhaps a rocket launcher so that they can quickly cycle damage on the Templar and stay relevant to the team’s attempt to kill it. As for the rest of the team, they can just run the subclasses, Exotics, and weapons that they would normally run to cut through this portion of the Raid.