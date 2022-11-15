How to complete the Path of Destruction favour in God of War Ragnarok

The Path of Destruction favour in God of War Ragnarok is available in the Vanaheim region while you’re exploring the Jungle. You can find this region in The Crater, a location you unlock after using Freyr’s boat and crashlanding in the valley during the Scent of Survival quest. This area has been hurting for quite some time, and defeating the creature at the end of Path of Destruction is a good way to help this area heal. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Path of Destruction in God of War Ragnarok.

All Path of Destruction steps in God of War Ragnarok

You can start the quest after you’ve brought the water out from the dam and jumped across the river. You can do this from the area the ogres were throwing stones at you when you arrived. There should be a grapple you can use to jump across, but only if it is daytime. If it is not daytime, you won’t be able to work on this quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the pathway in the next area, bringing you to a wall. You can carefully crawl this wall with your companion and reach the other side, officially starting the Path of Destruction quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be a large hole at the center of this area. Jump down it, and you’ll be stuck inside a trap. Hit the paddles on the back area, and then freeze the gear to escape. Now, you can reach the front area and escape. However, for this quest, you will need to lure the drake to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To lure the drake out from outside the cage, use your Leviathan Axe to open up the cage and freeze the gears again to keep it open. Run outside of this area, lure one of the beasts inside the area, and bring them to the cage. Once they’re inside the cell, recall your Axe, and close the cage on them. You can now use the chain to bring them up, bringing the drake to this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the drake arrives, return to a nearby boat, repeat the process of getting to the dragon’s den, and prepare to battle it. You will battle against a large drake, Slag Horn. It will have a similar moveset to the others you’ve already fought against. It has a tail swipe that you can parry, several ground-shaking attacks that are unblockable, an unblockable bite, and a ranged scale attack that you can parry. You’ll want to use your Draupnir Spear on the vulnerable parts of its front right and left legs, attempting to cause it to stumble, giving you an opening.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have completed the Path of Destruction favour upon defeating this giant creature.