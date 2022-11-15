There are multiple collectibles for you to find in each region you visit in God of War Ragnarok. These collectibles will slowly stack up, making it difficult to track them down. Grabbing each collectible is important for those who want to clear the entire game. A challenging area to clear is Alberich Hollow, a region in Svartalfheim. Here’s what you need to know about all Alberich Hollow collectibles in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find all Alberich Hollow collectibles in God of War Ragnarok

These are each collectible you can find while exploring Alberich Hollow. You need to unlock the Draupnir Spear to reach this location, which is locked behind story progression.

All legendary chests

There are two legendary chests in this region. The first is to the left of the large Dwarf statue, covered in gold ore. This contains the second half of the Muspelheim Seed. The other is far back, at the other end of Alberich Hollow, before you reach the Bay of Bounty.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lore

There is a lore piece here, next to the final legendary chest. This unlocks the Fruits of Industry treasure map.

Sscreenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Ravens

Close to the legendary chest with the Muspelheim Seed, there is one of Odin’s ravens. You can find them before you explode the second pile of gold ore, advancing further into Alberich Hollow.

Remnants of Asgard

When you complete the game, there will be a Remnants of Asgard location at this site. A handful of Einherjar will attempt to operate on Odin’s commands, and you can eliminate them at his location.

The Lost Treasure

When you initially use the Draupnir Spear lift you create at Alberich Hollow, there is a spirit on the wooden platform. You won’t be able to speak to them, but you can find their father at Alberich Beach to the north of you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go there, speak with them, and then return to this spirit at Alberich Hollow, and you can seek out the treasure. You will then need to visit the father back at Alberich Beach to complete the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yggdrasil Rift

Close to the back will be a Yggdrasil Rift. Inside it you can find one of the six Lindwyrms you need to track down for Ratatoskr.