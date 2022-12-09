The final boss encounter in Spire of the Watcher in Destiny 2 has you facing off against Persys, Primordial Ruin. It’s a large Vex Wyvern, and you’re going to be locked in a room trying to fight against it. Unfortunately, Persys is protected by a shield, and you will need to break it before damaging it. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Persys, Primordial Ruin encounter in Spire of the Watcher in Destiny 2.

How to defeat Persys, Primordial Ruin in Spire of the Watcher

When the encounter starts, Persys will be invulnerable, and you want to ignore them for most of the fight primarily. Your main concern will be removing the adds and clearing the current room. You want to focus on the two Hydro on either side of the room and eliminate them. Once they have been destroyed, Conduit Minotaurs are going to spawn on those same sides of the room. Eliminate them to gain the Arctrician buff, as you have been for most of this raid. Now, return to the middle of the room, shoot the five nodes at the center, and open the main doors. There is one on the inside of the pillars and one over the door.

Related: All Devil in the Details recording locations in Spire of the Watcher in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to remain in this room and shoot the outside nodes on those pillars. There will be one open on either side. You want to hit those open nodes, follow them to the room, and complete the circuit. You can find the next node you need to shoot by following the yellow wire connecting them. When you complete the circuit on both sides of the room, a notification reads, “Reactor Isolation Chamber Active … Take Cover.” When this happens, return to the starting area and wait for Persys to begin interacting with the main chamber.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hopefully, you still have the Arctrician buff. If you don’t, Conduit Minotaurs appear on either side of the room again. Take them out, and grab the buff. You now need to hit the inner nodes as you did at the start of this encounter, locking the doors behind Persys. When they next open, Persys will be vulnerable, and you can now damage it. However, it will be shooting back at you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must rinse and repeat this entire process until you beat this encounter. When you do, you will receive a chest and have finished Spire of the Watcher.