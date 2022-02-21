How to complete the Plowhorns and Plants contract in Horizon Forbidden West

There are multiple Salvage Contractors across the world of Horizon. Larend may introduce you to the hunter/gatherer style quests, but he is far from the last person to give you requests. Handa lies in the northern part of the map just past where your base is located. She is also trying to craft some heavy-duty armor. Give her a hand. Here is how you complete the Plawhorns and plants contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

Handa is looking for you to collect some salvage from the nearby Plowhorns. It’s not the hardest task she could’ve given you. Head east of her location to find two Plowhorns in the nearby corruption. Be careful not to spend too long in the corruption or you will get damaged. When you arrive, you will get the optional objective to gather the Plowhorn Plants as well.

To gather the Plowhorn Plant, sneak up behind a Plowhorn that hasn’t noticed you and pick up the plants that it drops. You will notice that it is Bitter Leaf. There is a chance gathering it won’t count toward your objective. If it doesn’t go into your inventory and disassemble the Bitter Leaf you have on you. This should allow you to pick up the Bitter Leaf and have it count toward the objective. Once you have collected the plants and defeated and searched the Plowhorns, return to Handa for your reward.