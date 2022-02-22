How to complete the Reinforced Components contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Danur wants to honor Warend’s memory by crafting the armor that Warend was obsessed with. Of course, the parts aren’t going to be easy to obtain. Some might say you have a behemoth-sized task to accomplish. Here is how you complete the Reinforced Components contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

Completing this contract sounds simple when you say it. All you need to do is kill a Behemoth. Travel southwest of the Salvager Camp to the nearby coastline. Here, you will find an Apex Behemoth along with two Apex Spikesnouts. You need to kill the Behemoth while it is being reinforced by the Spikesnouts.

Start the battle on the beach by damaging the Behemoth and wait for the Spikesnouts to reinforce its armor. Once you see the marker above the Behemoth’s head, you will be able to deal some real damage. Aim for the canisters on the Behemoth’s sides to knock its health down quickly. If the reinforcement from the Spikesnouts ends, wait for it to get reapplied before going in for a killing blow. After the Behemoth is defeated, deal with the Spikesnouts before looting. With the salvage in tow, head back to Danur for your reward.