How to complete the Return to Bitterfrost Achievement Frontier in Guild Wars 2

The Bitterfrost Frontier is a map in Guild Wars 2 that is as cold as it sounds. Located in the north of Tyria, it’s filled with Jormag’s minions and a lot of ice. Players familiar with the north know that this region is beautiful and deadly. It is the site of several events and Living World Story quests. The Bitterfrost Frontier, while lethal and a place that needs a careful hand when exploring is also a necessary pitstop in obtaining the achievements required to complete the Legendary Trinket, the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia. In this guide, we’ll detail what exactly you’ll need and where to find it to complete the Return to Bitterfrost Frontier in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Episodes you’ll need to complete in Return to Bitterfrost Frontier in Guild Wars 2

The Living World Season 3 takes place directly after the events of the first Guild Wars 2 expansion, Heart of Thorns. Therefore, players will first need to complete Episodes 1 and 2, which take place in Bloodstone Fen and Ember Bay, to reach the Bitterfrost Frontier and access the items needed to fully explore the map.

Complete the Story Mission: Precocious Aurene in Living World Season 3 Episode 3

Complete the Story Mission: The Bitter Cold in Living World Season 3 Episode 3.

Complete the Story Mission: Frozen Out in Living World Season 3 Episode 3.

The Bitterfrost Frontier is a part of the Shiverpeak Mountains and a high-level area. While the map is not large, you will benefit from having a mount to help you navigate the map.

Return to Bitterfrost Frontier: Crop Harvester

You’ll need to harvest a total of 15 plants in the Bitterfrost Frontier. This is pretty simple, as a bunch of Winterberries are scattered around the map. They’ll count toward your total and appear on your Mini-Map as bright red berry icons. There is also an excessive amount of plants near the southeastern part of the map.

Return to Bitterfrost Frontier: Woodland Management:

Chop 30 trees in the Bitterfrost Frontier. Wood is easy to find on the Mini-Map as it appears as a stack of three logs atop each other.

Return to Bitterfrost Frontier: Ore Miner

Mine any ore 30 times in Bitterfrost Frontier. You can easily spot ore nodes by looking at your Mini-Map. Small gray rocks will indicate them.

Return to Bitterfrost Frontier: Local Response

You will need to complete a total of 15 events on the Bitterfrost Frontier Map. These events can be found as you roam about, and they’re more frequent before the Meta is over.

Return to Bitterfrost Frontier: Second Dive

To complete this achievement, you’ll have to enter the Bitter Cold at the top right corner of the map. Unlike the rest of the map, you will receive stacks of Frostbite, which will deal massive damage and kill you. The only way to survive is to consume a Thaw Elixir. Once you’ve consumed this, head to the top of the cliffs on the southeast side, do not go for the Diving Goggles on the lower levels as they are not high enough.