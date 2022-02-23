How to complete the Thirst for the Hunt side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

There are some in the world of Horizon who desperately need to sell Machines Hearts for water. Drakka is one of those people. He needs your help collecting the Machine Hearts from the nearby herd. There are too many dangerous machines for him to do it alone. Here is how you complete the Thirst for the Hunt side quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You obtain this quest by meeting up with Drakka in Arrowhand. This small settlement is just southwest of Scalding Spear and North of Campnowhere. Use the map above for reference if needed. After a short cutscene, you will need to follow Drakka if you chose to leave now or meet up with him later. After following Drakka or meeting him, you will get a cutscene.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the cutscene is over, climb the stone wall and get ready to kill some machines. You will need to kill a few Ravagers before you can kill the Fanghorns. Be on your guard throughout the fight. Once it is over, gather up all the Machine Hearts. Now Drakka wants you to help him at the Thunderjaw Site.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow Drakka to the Thunderjaw Site. You will need to fight a group of Burrowers first. Afterward, the Thunderjaw will reappear. Thunderjaws are hard to defeat. They have a ton of firepower. Make sure to aim for the weapons all across the Thunderjaw’s body to deal a lot of damage and prevent it from causing too much damage. After the fight, check on Drakka and he will be consoling a wounded warrior. Return to Arrowhand with the Machine Hearts to complete the quest.