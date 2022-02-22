How to complete the Touch the Sword Hilt puzzle in Musoujin Gorge in Genshin Impact

Throughout their journey in Genshin Impact, players will come across several puzzles, some easy to complete while others might take some time. One of the puzzles that many might struggle to solve is the Sword Hilt puzzle in Musoujin Gorge. The puzzle consists of six swords surrounding a luxurious chest. However, it isn’t as simple as it may seem since players need to touch swords in an exact order to remove the chest’s Electro barrier.

If you touch the swords in random order, you’ll receive a massive burst of Electro damage capable of completely knocking you out. Hence, it’s essential to touch swords in the correct order so that you don’t take any damage. To solve the puzzle, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Near the puzzle, there is Thunder Sakura Bough. Summon an Electrogranum using it.

There is Electro Seelie near the puzzle that bounces from one sword to another. Carefully pay attention to Seelie’s path and its order.

Once done, touch each sword in the exact order as the Seelie. This will de-electrify the swords and spawn two samurais.

Defeat the samurais, and you’ll be able to open the Luxurious chest.

Keep in mind you won’t be able to solve the puzzle without an Electrogranum even if you touch the swords in the right order. Hence, do not forget the summon one using the nearby Thunder Sakura Bough before interacting with the swords.