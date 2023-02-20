Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various secrets and hidden treasures that you can find scattered all over the highlands. If you search hard enough, you can uncover great pieces of gear and some pretty worthwhile cosmetic items. Treasure Vaults are one of the best places to find gear but each one has a puzzle that needs to be solved. The Treasure Vault south of Irondale is a bit tricky to open. This guide will show you how to complete the Treasure Vault south of Irondale in Hogwarts legacy.

How to solve the Treasure Vault south of Irondale in Hogwarts Legacy

Irondale is one of the many hamlets that you can find throughout the game. You can find this location to the south of Hogwarts castle. It is to the east of the area called Feldcroft which is where you will meet up with Sebastian on multiple occasions. If you already have Irondale unlocked, you can use the Floo Flame fast travel point there to make reaching the Treasure Vault a bit easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From Irondale, head south until you find some ruins atop a set of cliffs. This is also the location of an Ancient Magic Hotspot. Once there, you can find the entrance to the Treasure Vault built into the cliffside on the eastern edge of the ruins. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get it open right away. Go down the hill from the Treasure Vault and you will find a plate with the Glacius symbol on it. You will need to find the cube that goes with it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cube with the Glacius symbol on it can be found in the ruins. Head down to the ruins and locate a large amount of foliage creeping up a larger part of the building. Use a fire spell like Incendio on it to burn the foliage away. This will cause the Glacius box to drop. Use Wingardium Leviosa to carry the box to the plate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the box is on the plate, cast Glacius on it and the door to the Treasure Vault will open. There isn’t a puzzle inside the Treasure Vault so you will be free to run to the bottom of it and snag the treasure.