How to complete the Tribe Apart side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Jaxx wants to help a group of Tenakth soldiers who are a long way from home. Don’t be fooled, this is a dangerous mission. Tenakth are not the friendliest people in the game and Jaxx wants your backup in case things go south. Here is how you complete the Tribe apart side quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will most likely discover this quest through a rumor at one of the many settlements around the area. Start the quest by going to the area on the map above. It is southwest of Barren Light and near the Carja Camp in No Man’s Land. When you arrive at the cave, you will be greeted with a cutscene after talking to the group of people.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the cutscene, follow Sokorra through the cave. The path that you follow will take you down the hill to the water. Cross the river and follow Sokorra into Riverwatch. There will be a lot of machines inside. Take them out. It will be two Burrowers and two Glinthawks. After the fight, talk to Sokorra.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the cutscene is over, you will need to climb the nearby tower. Head around the left side of the tower to find a wall you can pull down with your Pullcaster. Enter the basement of the tower through the wall and go to the other side of the room. You will find a door with a climbing path leading up to the second floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go out to the courtyard and head up the stairs. Climb on top of the house with the hanging platform above it. Shoot the platform down to gain access to the building underneath. Push the crate inside out to the next wall section. Climb up onto the wall and follow it to the archway. Use your Pullcaster to get up and climb up. Run to the other side of the archway to find a ladder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After climbing up the tower, you will get a cutscene. Jaxx and Sokorra are in trouble. A machine is after them. Chase after them and fend off the machines. Afterward, you will need to meet them at the cave you started the quest in. Talk to Jaxx and Sokorra. After another cutscene, the quest will be complete.