How to complete the Wayfinder’s Voyage in Destiny 2

The Season of the Lost in Destiny 2 introduces a handful of new quests and assignments for players to complete in the game leading up to the upcoming expansion The Witch Queen, set to release in 2022. One of the larger quests for season 15 is called Wayfinder’s Voyages. It features 53 steps that you need to complete, which will encompass the entire season. This is how you complete the Wayfinder’s Voyage.

How to complete the Wayfinder’s Voyage

Step 1

The first step of the quest will have you grinding out Parallax Trajectory, a new resource introduced in the Season of the Lost. There are multiple ways to earn it, such as leveling up through the premium version of the season pass and completing Astral Alignment Offensives. It also randomly drops from enemies during Strikes, the Crucible, Gambit, and nearly everything you do in Destiny 2. Of the options, we recommend working through the Astral Alignment Offensives with six-player teams to earn this pretty quickly.

Once you’ve acquired enough Parallax Trajectory, your next stop will be to visit Trostland on Earth. It has a landing zone that will take you immediately to it. From there, you’ll receive the next step and have to return to the H.E.L.M.

Step 2

You can now return to the H.E.L.M. and enter the Shattered Realm to find and rescue a lost Techeun, and you’ve discovered their Ley Line. While you do not have to go to the H.E.L.M directly, you can complete Shattered Realm’s mission: Forest of Echoes. It will be available when you visit the H.E.L.M. in the Destinations menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3

Upon completing the Shattered Realm: Forest of Echoes quest, you can return to the H.E.L.M to upgrade your Wayfinder’s Compass artifact with the barrier ability. You can do this at the Compass Calibration station, and it will cost you 150 Parallax Trajectory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 4

After grabbing the Barrier Breach ability, you’ll need to step into Mara’s Chambers through the teleporter and speak with Savathûn. She will be much deeper inside of Mara’s Chambers through the two large doors. She will be encased in ice. When you approach her, interact with her, and she’ll have a small amount of dialogue.

Step 5

After speaking with Savathûn and learning how long she has assumed Osiris’ form, you must return to The Tower and speak with Ikora. You can find her in her usual spot at the Bazaar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’ll be updating this guide as we learn more about this quest.