A new series of Iron Banner challenges have returned to Destiny 2. For one week, you’ll have the chance to compete against multiple players in heavy PvP battles that will test your skills with a variety of weapons, and you’ll be able to earn some powerful armor and weapons to boost your stats. During the Season of the Risen, you’ll have the chance to complete the What We Survive. This guide covers how to complete the What We Survive Iron Banner in Destiny 2.

How to complete the What We Survive Iron Banner

Step 1

For the first step, you’ll need to defeat 30 Guardians, capture 10 zones, and defeat enemies using 10 Void or Solar Final Blows against them.

Defeat 30 Guardians

Capture 10 Zones

Use 10 Void or Solar Final Blows against enemies

Step 2

Next, you’ll need to complete six matches, capture 20 zones, and defeat enemies using a Hand Cannon 15 times.

6 Matches completed

20 Zones captured

15 Hand Cannon final blows

Step 3

You’ll have to take on a large hoard of Guardians to prove your worth, defeating 100 of them, and 10 of them will need to be a Sniper Rifle or a Glaive. Along with these goals, you’ll need to capture 30 zones.

Defeat 100 Guardians

Capture 30 Zones

Defeat 10 Guardians with a Sniper Rifle or Glaive

Step 4

The fourth step will have you using your Super to defeat 15 Guardians, you’ll need to defeat five Guardians with a Sword or your melee ability, and you need to capture 40 zones.

Use your Super to defeat 15 Guardians

Captur 40 Zones

Defeat 5 Guardians with a Sword or Melee ability

Step 5

The last step will have you return to Lord Saladin in the Tower.