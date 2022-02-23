How to complete The Wound in the Sand side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Jetakka wants you to help fix the troubles with his clan. There is not enough water to go around and the leader is facing hard times. It is time to get to the bottom of this. Meet Jetakka in Scalding Spear to get started. Here is how you complete the Wound in the Sand side quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will unlock this side quest immediately after completing the Thirst for the Hunt side quest that Drakka gives you. Drakka’s father, Jetakka, wants you to meet him in Scalding Spear so that you can help fix the clan’s problems. You can find him near the center of town when you reach the area. You will also see a group of people gathered around.

The quest will start with a cutscene when you arrive. Afterward, follow Jetakka to the top of the platforms above. You will get another cutscene where you learn there is no water. The spring has completely dried out. Follow Yarra to the Wound in the Sand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Examine the area and you will see pipes that run underground. There is a trail you can follow. Follow the pipes outside of Scalding Spear. There will be some machines along the way but you can easily avoid them. When you reach the area with the Widemaws, you will need to stop and fight. Once the fight is over, examine the corpse and then continue to follow the pipes. Climb the cliffs to reach the source of the problem.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is up to your to fix the pump. Start by using your Pullcaster on the metal beam and the vent cover. Use the ledges in the room to climb up to the vent. Close the valve on the other side of the vent. Jump down and pull the level. Use the ledges to climb back up to the valve and turn it again. After that, return to Yarra.

After the cutscene, return to Yarra in Scalding Spear. Talk to Rakkar. He will redirect you to Yarra’s quarters. After a cutscene in Yarra’s quarters, the quest will be complete.