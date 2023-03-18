How to complete Traveler’s Prayer in Diablo IV

As you traverse the treacherous terrain of Sanctuary in Diablo IV, you’ll stumble upon many side missions that will tickle your fancy. From mundane fetch quests to exciting pursuits, the people of this land need our assistance, and we’re more than happy to oblige. Now, while slaying demons left, and right is all good, sometimes you need to take a breather and engage in some relaxation. That’s where the Traveler’s Prayer quest comes in — the perfect opportunity to give thanks at the shrine and enjoy a peaceful moment amidst the chaos. You might find that a little bit of gratitude goes a long way in this cursed land.

Related: How to respec skills in Diablo IV

How to give thanks at the shrine in Diablo IV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to your trusty map and locate the little blue quest circle north of Yelesna in the Zeleny Lowlands. You may encounter a Lethal Shrine on your journey, but don’t let it distract you from the real prize. Instead, keep your eyes peeled for a small wooden shrine on the three-way road. You’ll know you’ve found the right one when you spot its charming lantern and the papers on its front.

Now that you’ve located the wooden shrine, it’s time to show it some gratitude. But hold your horses because this isn’t the average shrine you can simply interact with. Oh no, this one requires a bit of finesse and a touch of style. To give thanks to this shrine, you’ll need to use the “Thank” emote in front of it. Press the E key on your trusty keyboard or the up arrow on your controller to bring up the emote wheel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve done that, customize the wheel to your heart’s content and look for the coveted “thanks” emote. Place it anywhere on the wheel and get ready to show that shrine some love with the emote in front of it. When you’ve completed the Traveler’s Prayer quest, you’ll unlock a shiny treasure chest as a reward.