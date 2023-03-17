The ability to respec skills in Diablo IV is vital to creating and experimenting with a variety of different builds and playstyles. Diablo IV takes the isometric looter game and transitions it into a live service game with massive seamless zones, intense PvP fights, and PvE world bosses. Knowing how to change up your build will be critical to conquering the lands of Sanctuary. This guide will explain where and how to respec your skills in Diablo IV.

How to respec skills in Diablo IV

Diablo IV consists of five different classes that, each possess a vast assortment of different skills. You can unlock these skills with skill points, but skill points are a finite resource. If you don’t like a particular ability or don’t want to use it anymore, you’re in luck, as Diablo IV doesn’t lock respec behind a quest or hard-to-obtain item. To respec your skills in Diablo IV, you need one common resource, Gold.

Once you have some gold, you must access the Skill Tree tab. At the bottom of the Skill Tree, you can find the button prompt to Refund All. When you hit this button, an on-screen prompt will then appear. It will present you with three pieces of information listed as follows.

Refund Cost.

Your current Gold.

Points to Refund.

At lower levels, refunding your skill points will be free. However, as you climb through levels and unlock more of the skill tree, the gold cost will scale up accordingly. Since the cost of the refund will vary based on how many skill points you have spent in your Skill Tree, we suggest studying each node and ability and making sure it is something you want to invest a point in.

Gold is thankfully a common resource and can be found by destroying containers in the open world, completing quests, or selling old weapons and armor. You can also earn gold by completing challenges and participating in random events and world bosses.