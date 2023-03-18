Can you unlock mounts in the Diablo IV beta? Answered

In Diablo IV, you will be slaying hordes of enemies and collecting epic loot. You’ll also do it all while riding some of the coolest-looking creatures in the realm. From fiery demon steeds to icy dragon-like beasts, these mounts are not just a means of transportation but a statement of your power and style. Because let’s face it — traversing the expansive world of Diablo IV on foot is a real drag. That’s why finding the mount and stable master locations is crucial. To make your journey through Sanctuary much smoother, you’ll have to complete Donan’s Favor, a quest that unlocks mounts altogether. But is it actually available in the beta?

Can you get mounts in the Diablo IV beta?

Image via Diablo Wiki

Unfortunately, during the beta, you won’t be able to experience the thrill of mounted combat. We’ve scoured the land far and wide and only managed to track down one Stable Master, Miletka. She’s located in the Sarkova Pass area of Fractured Peaks.

Now, before you go galloping off into the sunset, there’s a quest you must complete to gain access to these majestic beasts. And, since it’s a level 30 quest, it’s locked off the during the beta which has a level 25 cap. When the full game releases, you must progress through the campaign until you reach and conquer the “Mount: Donan’s Favor” mission. Only then will the gates of the Stable Masters open up to you, granting you the ability to ride like a boss.

Until then, it’ll be just you and your two feet. Even if you have some mouth-watering mount drops, you won’t be able to ride it until you can access that quest. It’s a major bummer, but don’t worry; we’ll keep our ears to the ground and let you know as soon as this restriction is lifted. In the meantime, keep an eye out for Miletka and the stables because, as we all know, walking is for chumps.