How to Complete Treats for Greatfather Winter in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

The holidays have come to Azeroth! With the start of Winter Veil in WoW Classic, players can complete several festive-themed quests for extra items and rewards, with one quest involving helping out Great-father Winter himself!

This quest requires you to cook up some tasty treats, but it might not be obvious to players where to find or how to make the Gingerbread Cookies needed to complete the quest. To help you complete this festive mission, we’ve put together this guide on how to complete Treats for Greatfather Winter in WoW Classic, including where to find the required items and some tips to help the quest get done quickly and easily.

Where to Start the Treats for Greatfather Winter in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start Treats for Greatfather Winter, you’ll need to head to Ironforge for the Alliance and Orgrimmar for the Horde and find Greatfather Winter himself. For the Horde, they can be found at 52.6 69.6, and Alliance at 33.6 66.0. They should be by a giant Christmas tree.

You’ll need to be level 10 to take on the quest, so make sure you are leveled up and can pick up the quest first; otherwise, it will not be available.

Getting the Gingerbread Cookies Recipe

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few steps to this quest that shouldn’t take too long to complete, but you might be a bit unsure of what to do since WoW Classic isn’t known for holding your hand. With that said, we’ll walk you through it so you can get back to the festive celebrations. First, let’s get the Gingerbread Cookies Recipe.

You’ll need to have learned the Cooking secondary profession to do this quest, so before you can do anything else, go and learn Cooking from the NPC Zamja in Orgrimmar, who can be found at 57.6 53.6. You don’t need to level it up; just having the profession is fine.

Once that’s done, you’ll want to talk to the NPC Penney Copperpinch (53.0 66.8) for the Horde and Wulmort Jinglepocket (33.6 66.8) for Alliance, who will be able to sell you both the Gingerbread Cookie Recipe for 25 Copper and 5 Holiday Spices for 10 Copper. Purchase both of these, and you are halfway to completing the quest already!

Getting Small Eggs in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

Screenshot by Gamepur

Along with the Holiday Spices, you’ll need to get some Small Eggs, and this is where it can get a bit tedious or expensive. Small Eggs can be found in two ways: defeating certain enemies or in the Auction House.

For enemies, you will want to kill any bird-like creature since these tend to have higher drop rates. Your best bet for these are creatures like the Swoops in Mulgore, the Tauren starting zone, and Strigid Hunters in Teldrassil, the Night Elf starting zone. Other enemies in all the starting zones could potentially drop this item, but their chances are slimmer than the ones we’ve mentioned.

The more convenient yet expensive option is to purchase Small Eggs from the Auction House. These are usually a little pricey since players will want them for leveling up Cooking outside of the event, and with Winter Veil, prices tend to shoot up. In my case, I got five Small Eggs, which is all you need, for around 40 Silver, which is quite pricey in the current state of Season of Discovery. If you can afford it, this is the easier and quicker route.

Making the Gingerbread Cookies

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now we get to making the Gingerbread Cookies, which is nice and straightforward. First, you’ll need a cooking fire, and thankfully, there is one nearby in the Orgimmar Inn on the left side; you can see it in the image above.

Head over to this fire and open the Cooking menu, which is found in the general tab of your spells. You should see the Gingerbread Cookie ready to make. If not, learn the recipe by right-clicking the item in your bag.

Now make five of these Gingerbread Cookies, which should be possible if you have gotten everything else sorted, and then lastly, you will need to grab some Ice Cold Milk, which you can do from the Innkeeper right next to you in the Inn. This only costs you one Silver and 25 Copper, so it’s not a big dip into your pockets.

Rewards for Treats for Greatfather Winter in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

Screenshot by Gamepur

For your troubles, you’ll get an item called the Smokywood Pastures Gift Pack, essentially a Christmas present, that will give you a random reward of materials that can be used for various professions. I got unlucky and was given Light Leather, which isn’t helpful for someone who does Mining and Engineering, but I’m sure I can sell it to a player who needs it for a nice chunk of change.

After that, you’ll be all done and can return to Season of Discovery, find Runes, and enjoy the new content!