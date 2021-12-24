How to complete Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

For a limited time during the holidays, Pokémon Go will be hosting the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge that you can choose to complete. During the Winter Holidays 2021 Part 2 event, the event happens from December 25 at 10 AM to December 31 at 8 PM local time. While the Winter Wonderland event is much shorter, from December 25 to 26, you’ll have a bit more time for the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge. In this guide, we will cover how to complete the Winder Wonderland Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

It’s important to note that, unlike other Collection Challenges, the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge can only be completed by trading for the Pokémon on this list. That means you need to have another trainer trade you the Pokémon they captured. If you don’t do that, you won’t complete the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge. Make sure to have a friend nearby or have someone who is willing to help you out to complete it.

These are all Pokémon you need to trade for to complete the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge.

Cubchoo

Snorunt

Snover

Spheal

Swinub

Vanillite

None of these Pokémon need to be the holiday versions spawning for the Winter Holidays 2021 event, but if they are, that’s fine too. These Pokémon naturally spawn in the wild, and they’re relatively common. The real tricky part of this challenge is trading with another player.