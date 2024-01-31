How to Get the Mass Effect Armor in Destiny 2 (Alliance Requisition Bundle)

Recommended Videos

There are dozens of armor sets for players to get their hands on in Destiny 2, but very few are associated with brand crossovers. While there have been a few awesome partnerships in the game’s history, nothing comes close to the Mass Effect armor set.

We’ve seen all sorts of crossovers in Destiny 2 since Sony acquired its developer, Bungie. There’s been a The Last Of Us partnership, Assassin’s Creed, and even The Witcher items added to the game for players to acquire and use with their characters. However, all of these cosmetics and collectibles are nothing in comparison to the Mass Effect armor set players can pick up and run years of content with. It’s the ultimate combination of sci-fi brands, and players get to be a part of it right before the most anticipated expansion drops.

Related: How to Complete Riven’s Wishes in Destiny 2

Image via BioWare

The release date for the Mass Effect Armor Alliance Requisition Bundle in Destiny 2 is February 13, 2024. The bundle will almost certainly be added to the Eververse Store or every player’s account after that day’s reset because it’s a Tuesday and, therefore, a weekly reset day. This means the time should be around 5 PM GMT/9 AM PT for those who want to get the bundle as soon as it goes live.

How Do You Get the Mass Effect Armor Requisition Bundle in Destiny 2?

Join the Normandy crew.



Inspired by Commander Shepard, Garrus Vakarian, Liara T'Soni, and more from the Systems Alliance, arriving via mass relay in Destiny 2 on Feb. 13. pic.twitter.com/h47SeZ7T46 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) January 30, 2024

The Mass Effect Armor Requisition Bundle in Destiny 2 will be free to all players. Bungie explained on Twitter that this is because of the company’s partnership with developer BioWare. At the time of writing, this partnership is extremely new, so we’re not sure what it means for the future outside of this cosmetic bundle.

What is the Mass Effect Armor Alliance Requisition Bundle in Destiny 2?

Image via Bungie

The Mass Effect Armor Alliance Requisition Bundle in Destiny 2 is a set of cosmetics for all players to use across every Class. It comes with a unique armor set for the Hunter, Titan, and Warlock Classes as seen above. It also brings the Enhanced Ghost Defense Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate Ship, and Drop Ship Sparrow.

In celebration of this collaboration with our partners at @BioWare, the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate Ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow items will be available to all players at no cost. — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) January 30, 2024

All of these items were confirmed in a follow-up to the main post announcing the bundle. This means players will have a full set of everything they need for all three characters on their account, and they won’t need to spend a penny to get it.