How to craft a cartography table in Valheim

One of the more annoying things about Valheim was trying to share map details with other players who were also exploring your world. You’d have to send screenshots to each other through outside applications, or attempt to describe to them where you needed them to go, typically pinging your map. Now, with the cartography table in Valheim’s Hearth and Home update, you’ll be able to share all of your map secrets extremely effectively.

The cartography table is going to become an extremely useful tool for informing other players in your world about where you’ve been and where you need to go. These are all of the ingredients you’re going to need to make the cartography table.

10 Fine Wood

10 Bone Fragments

2 Bronze ignots

5 Leather Scraps

4 Raspberries

Many of these ingredients are pretty easy to find, with Fine Wood being some of the toughest. You’ll have to cut down Birch trees, which you can only do once you’ve crafted a bronze ax. You can find these trees in the Meadows and Plains biomes, but we recommend sticking to the Meadows as it’s much safer.

For the bone fragments, you can find them after looting skeletons in the Black Forest biome or the crypts. They also spawn in the Swamp biome.

For the bronze ingots, you’ll need to fuse copper and tin ingots together to create those, so you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of each to have a steady supply. Luckily, only two bronze ingots are required, shouldn’t be too much.

The leather scraps can be found all over Valheim, namely on boars, from skeletons, or by mining the scrap piles in the Swamp dungeons.

The last ingredient for the cartography table will be raspberries. You can find them primarily in the Meadows, but we’ve seen them spawn close to Black Forests as well.

When you have all of the ingredients, you can set this down in the range of a workshop and you can share your maps with all of the players who enter your world. Make sure to click the box on the left side of the table to read any new discoveries shared by players. The cartography does not actively update your map when players explore new areas, they have to return to the table to share more of these details.